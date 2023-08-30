Thales, Schiebel complete factory acceptance test for UK MoD Peregrine programme

The FAT, a pivotal milestone in the programme’s development, marks an important step towards the final delivery of the Camcopter S-100 UAS Peregrine system which aims to provide a protective ‘eye in the sky’ capability for UK RN warships.

With the FAT approval in place, the Peregrine programme is now set to commence its first deliveries, a milestone the Thales states is ‘ahead of schedule signifying an important advancement in strengthening the UK MoD’s operational capabilities’.

‘During the testing phase, Thales and Schiebel showcased the Peregrine’s exceptional capabilities to the specified requirements. The results have been outstanding, highlighting the program’mes steadfast adherence to schedule and the unwavering commitment of both companies to excellence.’

Related Articles

Camcopter S-100 relays acoustic buoy surveillance in NATO exercise

Thales and Schiebel give Royal Navy new eye in the sky

Incorporated into the Camcopter S-100 is a Thales I-Master radar which will take reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions to higher levels for the RN. As well, the S-100 is supported by an Automatic Identification System fused with the CarteNav AIMS mission system, allowing operators to quickly detect and identify unknown targets.

The contract for Peregrine, formally known as Flexible Tactical Uncrewed Air System (FTUAS), will see Schiebel's S-100 Camcopter aid the situational awareness of Duke-class Type 23 frigates when they are deployed.