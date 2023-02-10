Thales and Schiebel give Royal Navy new eye in the sky
Thales and Schiebel have been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to deliver a UAS capability designed to give RN ships an eye in the sky.
The contract for Peregrine, formally known as Flexible Tactical Uncrewed Air System (FTUAS), will see Schiebel's S-100 Camcopter equipped with a Thales I-Master radar to aid the situational awareness of Duke-class Type 23 frigates when they are deployed.
The system is being bought as an urgent capability requirement or UCR.
The Peregrine system will allow personnel to quickly launch and prosecute long-range missions, finding, fixing, tracking, and identifying targets.
Thales is the
