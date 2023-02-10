To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales and Schiebel give Royal Navy new eye in the sky

10th February 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Peregrine system comprises a Schiebel S-100 Camcopter and a Thales I-Master radar. (Photo: Thales)

The Royal Navy has selected Thales and Schiebel to provide a rotary-wing UAS for its warships under the Peregrine programme.

Thales and Schiebel have been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to deliver a UAS capability designed to give RN ships an eye in the sky.

The contract for Peregrine, formally known as Flexible Tactical Uncrewed Air System (FTUAS), will see Schiebel's S-100 Camcopter equipped with a Thales I-Master radar to aid the situational awareness of Duke-class Type 23 frigates when they are deployed.

The system is being bought as an urgent capability requirement or UCR.

The Peregrine system will allow personnel to quickly launch and prosecute long-range missions, finding, fixing, tracking, and identifying targets.

Thales is the

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

