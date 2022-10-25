Camcopter S-100 relays acoustic buoy surveillance in NATO exercise

During NATO's REPMUS 2022 exercise, Thales and Schiebel successfully validated the ability of a Camcopter S-100 UAS to relay acoustic buoy surveillance information.

The work successfully tested the strengthening of traditional underwater warfare capabilities with the Camcopter S-100 UAS during a major NATO uncrewed systems exercise off the coast of Portugal.

During REPMUS 2022, Thales and Schiebel deployed a Camcopter S-100 fitted with a data relay box, improving the transmission distance of data collected from acoustic buoys deployed to surveil coastal areas.

The data was then processed ashore using the Thales Bluetracker system; however, this could have been done on a ship or aerial platform.

Thales said UAS were a 'useful and efficient' complement to anti-submarine systems.