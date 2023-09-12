DSEI 2023: Teledyne FLIR draws on use of Black Hornet UAS in Ukraine to develop autonomous launch system

Development of the Black Recon UAV, three of which are held within each Black Recon VRS, has drawn heavily upon the company’s successful Black Hornet VRS although the new UAV is ten times the weight at 300-350g and more versatile.

The company’s knowledge of the Black Hornet’s extensive use in Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion has provided insight into the development of Black Recon.

Black Recon enables target identification at maximum effective weapon range while providing location, direction, speed, and wind data to the ballistic computer. Additionally, it can assist with terrain evaluation, looking for mines or improvised explosives using thermal imaging as well as the inspection of infrastructure such as bridges.

Teledyne FLIR senior director of international business development Ketil Vanebo said: ‘We are in a much better position than many others and we can utilise Black Hornet technology.’

‘Black Hornet can still fly in Ukraine while very few others can and we are going to bring that technology and know-how into Black Recon VRS.’

Aside from the fully containerised system, the VRS will also be available to allow vehicle OEMs to engineer a more compact and seamless mechanical integration of Black Recon. It removes the outer protective housing and motorised lid. In this way more options are available including lowering the system into a turret behind and under the appropriate level of armour.

The OEM variant of Black Recon VRS is designed for individual integration into vehicles. (Image: Teledyne FLIR)

The Black Recon UAVs will have a data link range of 4-6km but the company is considering development of a radio relay system which would extend range by relaying a distant UAV to the Black Recon VRS through another drone.

The UAV will have a service ceiling of 3,600m and an endurance of >45 minutes. The Black Recon VRS will measure 68x65x4cm and weigh <30kg.

Vanebo said UAVs can launch, return and begin recharging autonomously providing safety for operators to remain within vehicle and allow for continuous monitoring with one UAV always available for operations.

He acknowledged that 'real estate within any vehicle’ is a problem ‘and we are making it generic to fit into protocols such as NATO’s General Vehicle Architecture’.

The primary role is RSTA and that is going to integrated into the vehicle and then into the vehicle battle management system (BMS).

‘We need to be integrated into the BMS because what is [required by] the soldier, mounted or dismounted, is information and this has to be integrated into the vehicle infrastructure to be able for it to be broadcast.’

The company said one of the reasons for displaying an 'actual cradle-arm launch/recovery system and a mock-up of the UAV itself' at DSEI was to allow vehicle manufacturers and potential customers the opportunity to evaluate the potential fit of the system.

