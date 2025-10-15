To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2025: AeroVironment showcases new variant of Switchblade loitering munition family

AUSA 2025: AeroVironment showcases new variant of Switchblade loitering munition family

15th October 2025 - 13:08 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

AeroVironment’s Switchblade 600 was acquired by the US for its Replicator and Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance programmes. (Photo: AeroVironment)

The new Switchblade 400 was on display alongside new variants of existing drones: the Switchblade 600 Block 2 and Switchblade 300 Block 20.

At AUSA 2025, AeroVironment (AV) unveiled the next generation of its Switchblade loitering munition family, which continues to attract new customers worldwide.

AV described the new Switchblade 400 system as a rocket-launched, medium-range, man-portable loitering munition. The system features a pan-tilt EO/IR optic suite with hybrid Aided Target Recognition (AiTR); it also integrates with ATAK via the Common Controller Grip TA5 and is Nett Warrior compliant.

The munition has an MTOW of 18.1kg, a payload capacity of 3.17kg, a maximum dive speed of 145km/h, a range of 65km, an endurance of 35 minutes and a ceiling of 15,000ft. 

AV autonomous systems president Trace Stevenson

