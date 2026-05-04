Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Lithuania air focus: Majority of $235.98 million drone investment to be spent before 2030

Lithuania air focus: Majority of $235.98 million drone investment to be spent before 2030

4th May 2026 - 08:54 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

RSS

The Hornet XR is a Lithuanian mini fixed-wing UAV. During a visit from Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, Lithuanian defence units displayed the Hornet XR, indicating that Lithuania had acquired the drone. (Photo: Granta Autonomy)

Lithuania has committed significant funding towards expanding its UAV capabilities, with more than $54 million already spent and substantial additional investment planned through to 2029. Alongside domestic procurement, the country has also acquired various drones to support Ukraine.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in July 2024 that it would spend €200 million (US$235.98 million) over the rest of the decade on various types of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). 

Since the announcement, Defence Insight estimates that the country has spent $54.36 million on various UAV procurements, suggesting that another $181.62 million could still be spent by the Baltic nation between 2026 and 2029.

Of the $54.36 million spent, the majority – €36 million ($39.1 million) – was allocated in July 2024 across three drone purchases made in the Baltic for the

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us