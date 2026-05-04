Lithuania air focus: Majority of $235.98 million drone investment to be spent before 2030

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in July 2024 that it would spend €200 million (US$235.98 million) over the rest of the decade on various types of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Since the announcement, Defence Insight estimates that the country has spent $54.36 million on various UAV procurements, suggesting that another $181.62 million could still be spent by the Baltic nation between 2026 and 2029.

Of the $54.36 million spent, the majority – €36 million ($39.1 million) – was allocated in July 2024 across three drone purchases made in the Baltic for the