Sukhoi Su-35 fighters for Iran to arrive imminently amid controversy over jet's combat success

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) is set to begin the modernisation of its capabilities by receiving its first Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighters imminently, the English-language version of the Iranian state-owned news agency IRNA wrote.

‘Iran’s air force is expected to receive the first batch of advanced Su-35 fighters in the coming weeks,’ IRNA’s report read.

The announcement was later removed from the outlet’s site but it remains discoverable on Google.

That Tehran was seeking Russian capabilities in exchange for the drones it has sent to Moscow to fuel its efforts against Ukraine – although Iran said