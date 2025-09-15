To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Project Kuiper’s LEO network pioneers Space-as-a-Service

15th September 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Featured Video

The Kuiper Network enables organizations to buy, rather than build, applications that serve mission needs at mission speed.

As the importance of the space domain grows, so does the need to operate within it faster. Kuiper Government Solutions accelerates the development of critical SATCOM capabilities with a low Earth orbit network that supports a space-as-a-service model. By shifting the space acquisition paradigm from build to buy, modern missions can overcome the complexities and inefficiencies of traditional satellite networking. With KGS, create the capabilities your mission must have with an interconnected satellite infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with existing constellations, space assets, and third-party applications.

