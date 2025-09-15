Project Kuiper’s LEO network pioneers Space-as-a-Service
As the importance of the space domain grows, so does the need to operate within it faster. Kuiper Government Solutions accelerates the development of critical SATCOM capabilities with a low Earth orbit network that supports a space-as-a-service model. By shifting the space acquisition paradigm from build to buy, modern missions can overcome the complexities and inefficiencies of traditional satellite networking. With KGS, create the capabilities your mission must have with an interconnected satellite infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with existing constellations, space assets, and third-party applications.
More from Industry Spotlights
-
The Future of Air Defense: IAI-ELTA's Cutting-Edge Multi-Sensor Radar Solutions
In an era of rapidly evolving threats, where drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic salvos redefine the battlefield, IAI‑ELTA Group stands at the forefront with its revolutionary radar technology. At the heart of this technological leap lies the ELM-2084 Multi‑Mission Radar (MMR) and its latest evolution, the Multi‑Sensor MMR (MS-MMR).
-
Information advantage: what is a data fabric and why is it essential for armed forces?
In Conversation: Shephard's Gerrard Cowan talks to Systematic’s Chris Harris about the vital importance of data fabrics in the networked battlespace, and how this capability can already be provided by existing technology.
-
Leonardo, ARIS, ST Engineering Team Up to Revolutionise Defence
Mission ready, unmatched performance and superior flexibility.
-
RAFAEL’s Laser Defense Systems Revolutionize the Battlefield
A Pioneering Laser Powerhouse, RAFAEL transforms laser technology into proven operational defense capabilities.
-
Proteus: forging the future of autonomous rotorcraft
As the home of British helicopters, Leonardo has worked with the UK Ministry of Defence for over a decade to advance technologies underpinning uncrewed rotorcraft. Today, in partnership with DE&S Future Capabilities Innovation and the Royal Navy, Leonardo is spearheading the next step in that journey: from remotely piloted technologies to fully autonomous systems.
-
Avon Protection looks to tactical ocular protection with new powered goggle
At DSEI in September, Avon Protection introduces its newest product, the MITR-PG1 Powered Goggle, designed to provide particulate and CS/CN riot control agent filtration, in addition to high-impact and ballistic protection, for military, first responders, and law enforcement users worldwide.