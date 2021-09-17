SPIKE™ FAMILY – 5th Generation E/O-Guided Missile Systems Deliver Unparalleled Accuracy (sponsored)

DSEI 2021: Australia opened nuclear submarine discussions in March
The new submarine deal has opened a rift between Australia, the US and UK on the one hand and France on the other.
This video is brought to you by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
SPIKE™ Family 5th generation multi-purpose, E/O-guided missile systems – integrated on 45+ ground vehicle types worldwide, as well as helicopters and marine vessels – provide pinpoint accuracy and powerful warheads for unprecedented tactical overmatch on land, at sea and in the air. SPIKE NLOS (Non-Line-Of-Sight) operates at ranges of up to 32 km, SPIKE ER2 up to 10-16 km, and SPIKE LR2 up to 5.5 km.
The new submarine deal has opened a rift between Australia, the US and UK on the one hand and France on the other.
The deal is the first win for the frigate design developed with the export market in mind.
British Army must run fast to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries, says Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.
An initial £10.5 million is being invested from the Middle East in helping Aeralis to progress its eponymous modular aircraft.
Leonardo has supported RAF and USAF Synergia R&D programme through its integration of C-UAS technology.
Mobility Test Rig gives a glimpse into a future of stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.