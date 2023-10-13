Spanish Navy receives eight new Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters
Lockheed Martin has received a contract from the US Navy (USN) to produce eight Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Spanish Navy (Armada).
According to the US DoD contract notification, the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal has been valued at $379.6 million and will run through March 2027. In its prior approval, the US government valued the total procurement (including associated equipment, weapons and services) at $950 million.
The new maritime helicopters will fulfil roles currently carried out by the 12 SH-60Bs the Armada operates, providing the service with advanced mission systems and sensors for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASuW). The Spanish Navy received the SH-60Bs between 1988 and 2001.
Related Articles
Spanish Navy still waits for new submarines
Norway chooses MH-60R Seahawk as NH90 replacement
US Coast Guard to upgrade radars for MH-60 and MH-65 helicopter fleets
The Armada is expected to buy more MH-60Rs or NHIndustries NH90 helicopters in the near future as SH-60B replacements.
‘We expect a smooth transition from the SH-60B to the MH-60R,’ the Spanish naval service said in a statement.
The Armada currently has in operation SH-60F, Bell AB212, and MD 500 helicopter types, with NH90s set to arrive between 2023 and 2025 to replace the interim SH-60Fs. It retired the last of 18 Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King helicopters last year.
MH-60R, a variant of the H-60 Black Hawk, has been derived from the original SH-60B Bravo Seahawk which was retired by the USN in 2015.
Its primary missions have been ASW and ASuW, with secondary missions including search and rescue (SAR), vertical replenishment, naval surface fire support, logistic support, communications relay, personnel transport and medevac.
More from Air Warfare
-
Germany green-lights Israel’s use of Heron TP combat UAV on Hamas
The Heron TP UAVs Germany is leasing from Israel's IAI are likely equipped with precision-guided missiles designed for rapid and spatially limited effect against vehicles or positions.
-
Airbus, Singapore conducts F-15 refuelling with A330
Over the course of a three-week test campaign, a Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 tanker made more than 500 automated wet and dry contacts with the air force’s full fleet of receiver aircraft, including F-15s and F-16s.
-
General Atomics completes test of small UAS aerial recovery system
The aerial recovery system for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems/Air-Launched Effects (SUAS/ALE) works by deploying a towline which connects to SUAS/ALE and retracts to stow the platform in a bay on the recovering platform.
-
Inside Hamas' Arsenal: Rockets, drones, loitering munitions and tactics deployed in the assault on Israel
Hamas has stunned experts with a sophisticated assault on Israel, leveraging Iranian-backed weaponry and training. The attack, featuring swarms of rockets and UAVs, has revealead a diverse arsenal, including the the Al-Zawari UAV and the repurposed Shebab drone.
-
US Marines’ XQ-58A Valkyrie UAS completes first test flight
The XQ-58A Valkyrie, developed by Kratos and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (USAFRL), is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, with a total of six planned test flights for the USMC