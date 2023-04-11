US Coast Guard to upgrade radars for MH-60 and MH-65 helicopter fleets
The US Coast Guard’s MH-60 and MH-65 multirole helicopters will be upgraded with Honeywell’s IntuVue RDR-7000 weather radar
The upgrade builds on the performance and situational awareness provided by the currently installed Honeywell P701 weather radar system, according to the company
The new weather radar system will feature automated tilt and gain controls, an intuitive weather return display and more advanced surveillance of vessels. Reduced SWaP will reduce operational cost, improve fuel efficiency and enhance mission readiness.
'We have a strong understanding of the needs of the United States Coast Guard, and we are confident that the next-generation weather radar technology provided by the IntuVue RDR-7000 system will significantly enhance USCG mission readiness,' said Matt Milas, president, defense and space, Honeywell Aerospace.
The RDR-7000 uses 3D volumetric scanning across its detection range to create a real-time view of weather from 0 to 60,000ft vertically and up to 180 nautical miles ahead of the aircraft for typical helicopter applications using a 12in antenna.
