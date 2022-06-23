Spain orders 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets under Project Halcon

Airbus has announced that the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) has signed a 'landmark' contract for the sale of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3 fighter jets to be equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

The order sits under Project Halcon and will see the new aircraft replacing an aging fleet of Spanish Air Force F-18s (designated EF-18A) based in the Canary Islands.

Airbus noted that the 20 aircraft under order are to be split between 16 single-seaters and 4 two-seaters, with Spain's Eurofighter fleet to increase overall to 90 aircraft. First deliveries of the Project Halcon jets are