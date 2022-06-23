Spain orders 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets under Project Halcon
Airbus has announced that the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) has signed a 'landmark' contract for the sale of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3 fighter jets to be equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.
The order sits under Project Halcon and will see the new aircraft replacing an aging fleet of Spanish Air Force F-18s (designated EF-18A) based in the Canary Islands.
Airbus noted that the 20 aircraft under order are to be split between 16 single-seaters and 4 two-seaters, with Spain's Eurofighter fleet to increase overall to 90 aircraft. First deliveries of the Project Halcon jets are
-
Thai army procures second-hand UH-60As from US
To replace retired UH-1H helicopters, Thailand's army has turned to the US for refurbished Black Hawks.
-
Indian Navy faces tough decision over carrier fighters
It is a two-horse race for India's next carrier-borne fighter requirement, but will it go French or American?
-
Pakistan looks to revitalise its transport aircraft fleet
Pakistan is snapping up retired Belgian Air Force C-130s as it looks to fortify its transport aircraft fleet.
-
Jordan to order F-16 Block 70s after signing LoA
Jordan and Lockheed Martin have agreed to a F-16 Block 70 order.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Loitering munitions are causing a 'revolution', claims AeroVironment
With Eurosatory 2022 taking place with the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, AeroVironment's loitering munitions remain attention-grabbing systems.