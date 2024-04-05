Norway to massively increase defence budget by 2036
Norway has announced it will expand its defence budget to a total of NOK1.6 trillion (US$153 billion) in what has been called a “historic boost” for the Norwegian armed forces.
The Norwegian government specifically reinforced its commitment to strengthening the navy, purchasing at least five new frigates with anti-submarine helicopters, five new submarines, up to 10 standardised vessels and 18 smaller vessels.
The new defence plan also included Norway purchasing its first long-range air defence system to protect against short-range ballistic missiles and doubling the existing NASAMS air defence to combat drones and missiles.
According to the Norwegian government, the new defence plan will also expand the army by one brigade and increase the number of soldiers in the home guard.
“Finnish and Swedish NATO membership is a strength to security in our region, but also a new obligation to Norway,” stated Norwegian defence minister Bjørn Arild Gram.
