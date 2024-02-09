Norway to provide more NASAMs to Ukraine

The Norwegian government has suggested to the nation’s parliament the procurement of an additional 10 National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) launch units and four fire control centres from Kongsberg for NOK3.45 billion (US$326 million) to supply to Ukraine.

The proposal came on top of the NASAMS Norway pledged to Ukraine for NOK 335 million in December 2023. Some of the systems would be donated from the Scandinavian country’s own storage in order to ensure fast delivery, while additional systems would be ordered from the industry for later delivery.

It was in March 2023 when Norway first announced it would provide Ukraine with two complete NASAMS firing units in cooperation with the US, which would be in addition to two supplied by the US the previous November.

In November 2022, the US DoD confirmed that two NASAMS had been delivered to Ukraine.

“The Norwegian NASAMS system saves Ukrainian lives and prevent the destruction of buildings and infrastructure,” said Norway defence minister Bjørn Arild Gram. “The Russian missile and drone attacks are extensive and brutal, so air defence is absolutely decisive for Ukraine.”

Reacquisition of Norway’s own air defences for the country’s security was also a main concern, the minister said. Norway launched a $130 million air defence system order to replenish the previously donated NASAMS. Deliveries on these were expected in 2026 and 2027.

NASAMS was originally developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. It was the first application for the surface-launched AMRAAM, a derivative of Raytheon's AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile.