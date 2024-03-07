Norway joins air defence coalition in support of Ukraine
Norway has joined the German and French led Ground-Based Air Defence coalition after signing an Letter of Intent to support Ukraine’s air defence against aircraft and missiles.
Norway had already pledged National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine for NOK335 million (US$32.1 million) in December 2023, one month after the coalition was established following the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Group.
Some of the systems Norway will donate will come from its own storage to ensure fast delivery, while additional systems will be ordered from the industry for later delivery. Additionally, the country’s government suggested to the nation’s
