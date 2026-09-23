Quantum Systems enters maritime domain with Baltic-focused USV and UUV
Quantum Systems, a German uncrewed systems company, has expanded from the air and land domains into the sea, launching its Seavex uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and Subvex uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) at an event in Sesimbra, Portugal, on 14 September 2026. The event was held alongside a NATO exercise co-organised by the Portuguese Navy and several NATO research bodies.
In an interview with Shephard, Dirk Zademack, vice-president of Quantum Maritime at Quantum Systems, said the decision to enter the maritime domain was driven primarily by the deteriorating security situation in the Baltic Sea following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“One
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