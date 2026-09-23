Open menu Search

Quantum Systems enters maritime domain with Baltic-focused USV and UUV

23rd September 2026 - 11:18 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

RSS

Quantum Systems’ Subvex UUV and Seavex USV. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

Quantum Systems has launched into the maritime domain with Seavex and Subvex, aiming to close a Baltic Sea ISR gap opened by infrastructure sabotage.

Quantum Systems, a German uncrewed systems company, has expanded from the air and land domains into the sea, launching its Seavex uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and Subvex uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) at an event in Sesimbra, Portugal, on 14 September 2026. The event was held alongside a NATO exercise co-organised by the Portuguese Navy and several NATO research bodies.

In an interview with Shephard, Dirk Zademack, vice-president of Quantum Maritime at Quantum Systems, said the decision to enter the maritime domain was driven primarily by the deteriorating security situation in the Baltic Sea following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“One

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Harry McNeil

Author

Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us