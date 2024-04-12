Space domain “has never been more critical” to the US security, says US chief of space operations
Aware of the current and future relevance of space, the US has been placing further emphasis on the development and acquisition of capabilities to be operated in the domain and to enable Joint Force deployments.
On 9 April, during a testimony before the US Senate Committee on Appropriations, Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, claimed that “space has never been more critical to the security of our nation”.
“The success or failure of the Joint Force depends heavily upon the capabilities we present,” Saltzman stated. “It is our responsibility to contest, to control the domain to defend US space
