To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Space domain “has never been more critical” to the US security, says US chief of space operations

Space domain “has never been more critical” to the US security, says US chief of space operations

12th April 2024 - 16:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Photo: US Space Force)

The increasing relevance of space in warfare scenarios and the proliferation of threats have been pushing the US Space Force towards modernising and investing in new capabilities.

Aware of the current and future relevance of space, the US has been placing further emphasis on the development and acquisition of capabilities to be operated in the domain and to enable Joint Force deployments.

On 9 April, during a testimony before the US Senate Committee on Appropriations, Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, claimed that “space has never been more critical to the security of our nation”.

“The success or failure of the Joint Force depends heavily upon the capabilities we present,” Saltzman stated. “It is our responsibility to contest, to control the domain to defend US space

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us