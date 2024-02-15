To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Singapore Airshow 2024: Saab receives Gripen simulator display for Thailand and Brazil

15th February 2024 - 11:49 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The current Gripen simulation will also serve as a testbed for future editions of the Gripen E system. (Photo: Saab)

The delivered display systems will be integrated into the Gripen simulators of the Royal Thai Air Force and the Brazilian Air Force.

Saab has received an undisclosed number of Atlas Northstar visual display systems (VDS) from 3D perception AS (3DP) for the Royal Thai Air Force and the Brazilian Air Force.

The display systems will equip the two air forces’ JAS 39 Gripen fighter simulators. Saab and 3DP have been working together on an upgrade configuration for the system to meet pilot training requirements. The current system will also serve as a testbed for future editions of the Gripen E system, 3DP said.

Atlas is a fixed-wing dome display designed for high immersion experience.

Thailand operates 12 Gripen C/D multirole combat aircraft, while Brazil has ordered a total of 36 E models in 2014. The deal saw Saab agree full transfer of production to Brazil, although the first 13 were built in Sweden. Brazil's first aircraft was delivered in 2019.

The plant in Gavião Peixoto is now home to the development, production and testing stages of the Brazilian Air Force’s Gripens, with plans to expand business opportunities into new markets.

Brazil’s Embraer and Saab had also signed an MoU to deepen collaboration on the multirole fighter jet.

