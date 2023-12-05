Embraer C-390 triumphs in South Korea's transport aircraft competition

Embraer’s C-390 Millenium aircraft has beaten the Airbus A400M and the Lockheed Martin C-130J transport aircraft in South Korea’s Large Transport Aircraft (LTA) II competition, making the country the first C-390 customer in Asia.

The winner was announced during the 157th Defense Acquisition Programme Committee meeting on 4 December, according to the South Korean Defense Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA). South Korea will receive C-390 Millennium aircraft specially configured to meet the Republic of Korean Air Force's (ROKAF) requirements.

DAPA and Embraer did not reveal the quantity of aircraft South Korea will receive as part of the deal, but the East Asian country