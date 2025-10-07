Sikorsky unveils new Nomad VTOL drone family
Sikorsky has unveiled a first look at its rotor-blown wing family of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft ahead of AUSA 2025.
Named the ‘Nomad’ family, the proprotor can be scaled in size from a small Group 3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to the “footprint equivalent of a Black Hawk helicopter”, according to Sikorsky vice-president and general manager Rich Benton.
The Nomad family Group 3 UAS weighs between 56lbs and 1,320lbs, while Group 4/5 weighs 1,320lbs and above. The UAS is powered by a hybrid-electric engine with the larger variants propelled by a conventional engine.
Targeting US Army reconnaissance requirements, the
