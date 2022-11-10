Saab naval air traffic control radar enters next production phase

The US Navy has awarded Saab a contract modification for two additional AN/SPN-50(V)1 radars under the

Shipboard Air Traffic Radar (SATR) programme, which is currently in Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP). moving to Phase 3.

This award is worth around $30 million and was booked in Q3 2022, with the first system delivery due in 2024. These will be the sixth and seventh systems delivered on the production contract.

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 is a variant of Saab’s Sea Giraffe agile multi-beam radar and will function as the primary ATC and surveillance radar for crewed and uncrewed aviation aboard USN aircraft carriers and large-deck amphibious ships.

Delivery of the USN's ATC and landing capability is overseen by the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office.