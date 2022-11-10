To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab naval air traffic control radar enters next production phase

10th November 2022 - 20:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 (highlighted in light grey above) is the primary ATC and surveillance radar for US aircraft carriers. (Image: Saab)

Saab has received a contract from the US Navy for an additional two Shipboard Air Traffic Radar sets to equip aircraft carriers and large-deck amphibious ships.

The US Navy has awarded Saab a contract modification for two additional AN/SPN-50(V)1 radars under the 

Shipboard Air Traffic Radar (SATR) programme, which is currently in Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP). moving to Phase 3.

This award is worth around $30 million and was booked in Q3 2022, with the first system delivery due in 2024. These will be the sixth and seventh systems delivered on the production contract.

The AN/SPN-50(V)1 is a variant of Saab’s Sea Giraffe agile multi-beam radar and will function as the primary ATC and surveillance radar for crewed and uncrewed aviation aboard USN aircraft carriers and large-deck amphibious ships.

Delivery of the USN's ATC and landing capability is overseen by the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight



