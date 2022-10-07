To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USS Gerald R. Ford embarks on first deployment

7th October 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

USS Gerald R. Ford departs Naval Station Norfolk on its first deployment. (Photo: USN)

Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden will participate in the deployment.

On 4 October, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford departed Naval Station Norfolk on its first deployment to conduct operations and training in the Atlantic.

The Ford-class carrier sits at the centre of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), which includes Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Normandy, Rampage, Thomas Hudner and McFaul; replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humpreys; dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary; and US Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton.

The ship was planned to sail on 3 October but was postponed owing to inclement weather.

The deployment will involve some 9,000 personnel, 20 ships and 60 aircraft.

The Ford-class carriers are to displace around 100,000t full load, measure 332.8m in length, have a beam of 40.8m, and a draft of 7.8m.

The mammoth carriers are powered by two nuclear reactors producing a maximum speed of over 30kts.

