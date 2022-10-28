To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HII to build new America-class Amphibious Assault Ship for US Navy

28th October 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The future LHA 9 will differ from USS America, pictured, with the addition of a well deck and enlarged flight deck. (Photo: USN)

HII has already built two America-class LHAs, USS America (LHA 6) and USS Tripoli (LHA 7), with a third, USS Bougainville (LHA 8) under construction.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding business has been awarded a $2.4 billion contract for the detail design and construction of a yet-to-be-named America-class vessel (LHA 9).

The contract award includes options that would increase its total value to $3.2 billion if executed.

Construction of LHA 9 is set to begin this December.

LHA 9 retains the aviation capability of the America-class design but adds a well deck and a larger flight deck designed to operate the F-35B and MV-22 Osprey aircraft.

Up to 11 ships are planned, and at 45,000t, the America-class is slightly larger than the preceding Wasp-class.

