HII to build new America-class Amphibious Assault Ship for US Navy

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding business has been awarded a $2.4 billion contract for the detail design and construction of a yet-to-be-named America-class vessel (LHA 9).

The contract award includes options that would increase its total value to $3.2 billion if executed.

Construction of LHA 9 is set to begin this December.

LHA 9 retains the aviation capability of the America-class design but adds a well deck and a larger flight deck designed to operate the F-35B and MV-22 Osprey aircraft.

Up to 11 ships are planned, and at 45,000t, the America-class is slightly larger than the preceding Wasp-class.