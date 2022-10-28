HII to build new America-class Amphibious Assault Ship for US Navy
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding business has been awarded a $2.4 billion contract for the detail design and construction of a yet-to-be-named America-class vessel (LHA 9).
The contract award includes options that would increase its total value to $3.2 billion if executed.
Construction of LHA 9 is set to begin this December.
LHA 9 retains the aviation capability of the America-class design but adds a well deck and a larger flight deck designed to operate the F-35B and MV-22 Osprey aircraft.
Up to 11 ships are planned, and at 45,000t, the America-class is slightly larger than the preceding Wasp-class.
