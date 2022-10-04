Saab to make more Sea Giraffes for US Coast Guard cutters

Saab is producing additional Sea Giraffe multimode radars for the US Coast Guard

Saab Inc has obtained a $15 million contract to produce Sea Giraffe multimode radars for the United States Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters.

Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (60%), and Gothenburg, Sweden (40%) and is expected to be completed by April 2025.

Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5530).

Saab is already supplying Sea Giraffe for four Heritage-class OPCs that are under construction by Eastern Shipbuilding.

Austal USA was selected in July 2022 to build up to 11 more.