Saab to make more Sea Giraffes for US Coast Guard cutters
Saab Inc has obtained a $15 million contract to produce Sea Giraffe multimode radars for the United States Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters.
Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (60%), and Gothenburg, Sweden (40%) and is expected to be completed by April 2025.
Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5530).
Saab is already supplying Sea Giraffe for four Heritage-class OPCs that are under construction by Eastern Shipbuilding.
Austal USA was selected in July 2022 to build up to 11 more.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Hornets, Super Hornets and Growlers to receive retrofitted data transfer units, video recorders
F/A-18C/D/E/F fighters and EA-18G aircraft will gain retrofitted avionics under new contract from US Navy.
-
Drone Guard: The Complete C-sUAV Solution (Sponsored)
The proliferation of small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (sUAV), whether specifically designed and equipped for military use, or adaptations of readily available commercial models, places a heavy burden on those responsible for countering them.
-
US Air Force picks industry partner for next-gen signal processing research
USAF-funded research will investigate high value-added signal processing algorithms, frameworks, and systems for electronic intelligence and related signal processing.
-
Orolia releases GSG-7 GNSS signal testing solution
GSG-7 simulator is designed to deliver a higher standard of GNSS signal testing in a cost-effective, easy-to-use, turnkey form factor.
-
US issues electromagnetic battle management system contract
The US hopes that combining electromagnetic warfare capabilities in the sea, air, and land domains would generate enhanced combat effects.