To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Saab to make more Sea Giraffes for US Coast Guard cutters

4th October 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
Saab is producing additional Sea Giraffe multimode radars for the US Coast Guard

Saab Inc has obtained a $15 million contract to produce Sea Giraffe multimode radars for the United States Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters.

Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (60%), and Gothenburg, Sweden (40%) and is expected to be completed by April 2025.

Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5530).

Saab is already supplying Sea Giraffe for four Heritage-class OPCs that are under construction by Eastern Shipbuilding.

Austal USA was selected in July 2022 to build up to 11 more.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us