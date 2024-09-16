Greenlight for Romania’s F-35 purchase takes approvals for the decade to almost $35 billion

Romania is set to buy 32 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft under a $7.2 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) deal approved by the US State Department.

The approval of the request from Romania was notified to the US Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and will need to be approved by the US Congress.

The deal includes 33 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines which includes one spare engine, AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders, Identification Friend or Foe equipment, secure communications, precision navigation and cryptographic equipment, and Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices.

The deal also includes weapons such as