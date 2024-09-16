To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Greenlight for Romania’s F-35 purchase takes approvals for the decade to almost $35 billion

16th September 2024 - 14:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Romania has been approved for membership of the F-35 family. (Photo: USAF)

Romania is set to get the go-ahead for the purchase of F-35s after approval by the US State Department. Challenges before pen is put to paper remain, however, despite US$34.9 billion for 156 F-35s and equipment and systems having been approved to date.

Romania is set to buy 32 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft under a $7.2 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) deal approved by the US State Department.

The approval of the request from Romania was notified to the US Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and will need to be approved by the US Congress.

The deal includes 33 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines which includes one spare engine, AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders, Identification Friend or Foe equipment, secure communications, precision navigation and cryptographic equipment, and Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices.

The deal also includes weapons such as

