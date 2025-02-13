IDEX 2025: Powertech takes Edge Group into the global propulsion market

UAE-based defence firm Edge Group has launched a new company to develop and produce high-performance aero engines and complete propulsion systems as an OEM on the global market.

It is being launched and positioned specifically at the global propulsion market, driven by the rapid expansion of aerospace and autonomous platforms across multiple sectors.

On the launch of the new entity, Khaled Al Zaabi, president of platforms and systems at Edge, explained: “The launch of Powertech represents a strategic move to enter the global propulsion market while enhancing Edge’s capabilities across aerospace and autonomous systems.

“By developing tailored, application-specific solutions, we are strengthening our market position and creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration. This approach also underscores our ambition to build a robust and sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in the UAE.”

The creation of the new company is also a move towards Edge building an integrated ecosystem for autonomous platforms and other aircraft.

It is expected that Powertech will play a key role in supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy, while also opening up new opportunities in both local and international markets.

Edge has been building its international profile in recent weeks. In early February, it signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Hungarian Ministry of defence to collaborate of defence innovation and research.

Hamad Al Marar, managing director and CEO at Edge Group, described the agreement as “a major step in the company’s engagement with NATO member states”.

Late in January, Edge took 30% ownership in Israeli defence firm Thirdeye Systems at a cost of US$10 million.