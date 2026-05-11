Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Indonesia strengthens Turkish defence ties with Kizilelma drone order

Indonesia strengthens Turkish defence ties with Kizilelma drone order

11th May 2026 - 15:51 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Indonesia has signed for 12 Kizilelma drones with options for 48 more, rounding the total up to five squadrons of drones. (Photo: Baykar)

Indonesia’s purchase of 12 drones with options for an additional 48 is the third deal in as many years between Indonesian and Turkish defence industries, bolstering the former’s plans to strengthen its own domestic production and defence industry.

Indonesia and Turkey’s relationship as strategic defence industry partners continues to strengthen, with the latest deal for Baykar’s Bayraktar Kizilelma uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) adding to Indonesia’s string of Turkish-made platform buys.

On 7 May, Baykar confirmed it had signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Republikorp for its Kizilelma drone – the first export contract for the platform.

The agreement to sell the UAV to Indonesia covers the delivery of 12 aircraft, with Republikorp involved in the domestic production of the UAVs and the establishment of a maintenance centre. The deal also includes an option to purchase 48 additional aircraft, equating to four additional

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us