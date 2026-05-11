Indonesia strengthens Turkish defence ties with Kizilelma drone order

Indonesia and Turkey’s relationship as strategic defence industry partners continues to strengthen, with the latest deal for Baykar’s Bayraktar Kizilelma uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) adding to Indonesia’s string of Turkish-made platform buys.

On 7 May, Baykar confirmed it had signed an agreement with Indonesia’s Republikorp for its Kizilelma drone – the first export contract for the platform.

The agreement to sell the UAV to Indonesia covers the delivery of 12 aircraft, with Republikorp involved in the domestic production of the UAVs and the establishment of a maintenance centre. The deal also includes an option to purchase 48 additional aircraft, equating to four additional