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Brazil air focus: Army set to dominate country’s $631.67 million UAV market from 2028

11th May 2026 - 12:18 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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The Atobá is a fixed-wing MALE UAV. The Brazilian Army reportedly began testing the aircraft in the summer of 2025 and it is potentially involved in the force’s programme to acquire a MALE-class UAV. (Photo: Stella Tecnologia)

The Brazilian Army is forecast to spend $279.15 million on UAVs from 2026, exceeding the Brazilian Navy’s $227.51 million forecast spend, although the naval force was an earlier adopter of the capability.

The Brazilian uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is worth US$631.67 million, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight, with the nation poised to dominate spending on the capability within South America. Of this spending, $533 million (84%) is allocated to as-yet-unawarded procurement programmes, highlighting the country as a market with numerous lucrative opportunities for drone manufacturers. 

Despite the high value of Brazilian UAV opportunities, its regional neighbour Argentina appears to be investing more into drones in relative terms. Using the 2024 military spending of the two countries, which offers a snapshot of each nation’s commitment to defence, Defence Insight estimates Argentina’s UAV market size is 4.16% of

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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