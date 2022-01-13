Collins Aerospace keeps B-52 bomber flying

The B-52 bomber modernisation programme will keep the aircraft in the service until the 2050s. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

Collins Aerospace has joined the effort to keep the B-52 Stratofortress in service.

Boeing has selected Collins Aerospace to join the modernisation effort to keep the B-52 bomber flying into the 2050s.

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon subsidiary, will upgrade the aircraft with a new electric power generation system (EPGS).

The EPGS will be an upgrade to the B-52’s current 70-year-old system, with more efficient technology that requires less power from the engine to operate.

This will contribute to the USAF’s goal of a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency for the B-52 along with a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions.

The new EPGS will include eight generators per aircraft providing the added redundancy in onboard electrical power necessary to support future B-52 modernisation upgrades including radar, avionics and mission systems.

Collins has also been selected to provide new wheels and carbon brakes for the B052. The company currently provides several systems for the aircraft and is actively working with the USAF to further B-52 modernisation efforts.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first B-52 was delivered in 1955, work is now underway to keep the aircraft in service until 2050, almost 100 years.