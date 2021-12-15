Podcast: Critical Care episode 1 - The benefits of aircraft sustainment

Thai navy introduces Blackjack into service
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
Critical Care podcast series, sponsored by our partner Collins Aerospace.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Militaries are turning to new innovative sustainment models to maintain their aviation fleets.
The reasons are clear - fleet readiness and aircraft availability will be critical in the event of any future conflict.
But aircraft fleets are ageing, placing a spotlight on new and innovative sustainment strategies to keep aircraft in the air.
In this opening episode, we look at the various benefits of sustainment and life-cycle support, consider the role that mechanisms such as performance-based logistics, and hear how the Australian Army maintains its fleet of Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters.
Thailand now has a dozen H225M helicopters in service, with completion of an order logged in 2018.
As the US and its allies increasingly focus on the threat from peer and near-peer rivals, aircraft readiness is more important than ever.
The latest contract from FMV goes against the terms of the original 60-aircraft order for Gripen E.
The Hellenic Air Force will be ready for Rafale operations as soon as the first six aircraft arrive next month.
The USN is to receive additional 16 all-up AARGM-ER rounds by December 2024.