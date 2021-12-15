Podcast: Critical Care episode 1 - The benefits of aircraft sustainment

Welcome to Episode 1 of Shephard Studio's Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.

Critical Care podcast series

Militaries are turning to new innovative sustainment models to maintain their aviation fleets.

The reasons are clear - fleet readiness and aircraft availability will be critical in the event of any future conflict.

But aircraft fleets are ageing, placing a spotlight on new and innovative sustainment strategies to keep aircraft in the air.

In this opening episode, we look at the various benefits of sustainment and life-cycle support, consider the role that mechanisms such as performance-based logistics, and hear how the Australian Army maintains its fleet of Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters.