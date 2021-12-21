NAVAIR orders more Thrashers

﻿The first TH-73A Thrasher arrived at NAS Whiting Field on 6 August 2021. (Photo: USN/Lt Michelle Tucker)

Leonardo Helicopters is to supply Lot III production TH-73A aircraft for the Advanced Helicopter Training System programme

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has ordered 36 Lot III production TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters from Leonardo Helicopters in a $159.42 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 17 December 2021.

Some 90% of the work will be carried out in the US with completion expected in December 2023.

NAVAIR ordered an initial batch of 32 Thrashers in January 2020 for $176.5 million, with the first helicopter arriving at NAS Whiting Field on 6 August 2021.

In all, the USN is ordering 130 TH-73As for $648.1 million in its Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) programme.

The helicopters will replace the Bell TH-57B/C Sea Ranger for undergraduate rotary-wing and tiltrotor training of USN, USMC, Coast Guard and some overseas pilots.