Leonardo boosted by 2021 aircraft order increase, notes ‘limited exposure’ to Russia

Following the release of Leonardo’s FY2021 results, the manufacturer said that it has now reached pre-pandemic levels of production across all divisions with the exception of Aerostructures and saw overall orders climb to €14.3 billion ($15.62 billion) – up 4% against 2021 figures.

Of all divisions, Leonardo’s Aircraft segment saw the largest increase in orders, up more than 31% year on year, based mainly on export contracts for M-346 trainers, the F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon logistics support.

New helicopter orders fell 2.8% against 2020, amounting to €4.3 billion, but helped by securing an agreement with the Austrian MoD for 18