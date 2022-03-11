Leonardo boosted by 2021 aircraft order increase, notes ‘limited exposure’ to Russia

Boeing to rebuild six more Chinooks for USSOCOM
US Special Operations Command orders six remanufactured MH-47G helicopters from Boeing.
Following the release of Leonardo’s FY2021 results, the manufacturer said that it has now reached pre-pandemic levels of production across all divisions with the exception of Aerostructures and saw overall orders climb to €14.3 billion ($15.62 billion) – up 4% against 2021 figures.
Of all divisions, Leonardo’s Aircraft segment saw the largest increase in orders, up more than 31% year on year, based mainly on export contracts for M-346 trainers, the F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon logistics support.
New helicopter orders fell 2.8% against 2020, amounting to €4.3 billion, but helped by securing an agreement with the Austrian MoD for 18
The USN has contracted Northrop Grumman to improve the avionics of its AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets in order to keep the platform flying.
As General Electric prepares to test imminently a fully assembled T901 engine for the first time, the US Army will monitor developments closely as it sticks to a plan of holding a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) fly-off in 2023.
The Brazilian Air Force did not specify why it is withdrawing its 12 Mi-35M attack helicopters from service, but several factors seem to have played a part.
Current workforce models are not aligned with the contemporary operating environment, according to the head of Australian Army Aviation.
Bell has begun production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.