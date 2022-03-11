To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Leonardo boosted by 2021 aircraft order increase, notes ‘limited exposure’ to Russia

11th March 2022 - 17:55 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Leonardo received an order from Austria for a fleet of AW169M helicopters in 2021. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo's industrial recovery looks to be in good health, following production complications linked to COVID-19 issues.

Following the release of Leonardo’s FY2021 results, the manufacturer said that it has now reached pre-pandemic levels of production across all divisions with the exception of Aerostructures and saw overall orders climb to €14.3 billion ($15.62 billion) – up 4% against 2021 figures.

Of all divisions, Leonardo’s Aircraft segment saw the largest increase in orders, up more than 31% year on year, based mainly on export contracts for M-346 trainers, the F-35 and Eurofighter Typhoon logistics support.  

New helicopter orders fell 2.8% against 2020, amounting to €4.3 billion, but helped by securing an agreement with the Austrian MoD for 18

