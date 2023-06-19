To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Paris Air Show: Patria agrees industrial participation under Finland's F-35 fighter programme

Paris Air Show: Patria agrees industrial participation under Finland's F-35 fighter programme

19th June 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Finland has ordered 64 F-35A variants of the Joint Strike Fighter. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Patria and Lockheed Martin have signed the first agreement under Finland´s F-35 direct industrial participation programme.

The two companies have sealed the first memorandum of agreement (MoA) for direct work as part of Finland´s F-35 industrial participation programme. This MoA covers contractual framework for F-35 forward fuselage assemblies in Finland by Patria.

'The large-scale assembly of 400 forward fuselages will take Patria´s industrial capabilities to the next level. The initial co-operation with Lockheed Martin has worked extremely well, which has built a great basis also for the future collaboration,' said Petri Hepola, chief programme officer, F-35 at Patria.

The contracted work will also give Patria access to the global F-35 supply chain.

'The F-35 will provide Finnish industry with

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us