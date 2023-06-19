Paris Air Show: Patria agrees industrial participation under Finland's F-35 fighter programme

The two companies have sealed the first memorandum of agreement (MoA) for direct work as part of Finland´s F-35 industrial participation programme. This MoA covers contractual framework for F-35 forward fuselage assemblies in Finland by Patria.

'The large-scale assembly of 400 forward fuselages will take Patria´s industrial capabilities to the next level. The initial co-operation with Lockheed Martin has worked extremely well, which has built a great basis also for the future collaboration,' said Petri Hepola, chief programme officer, F-35 at Patria.

The contracted work will also give Patria access to the global F-35 supply chain.

'The F-35 will provide Finnish industry with