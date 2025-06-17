Paris Air Show 2025: A400M production moved forward as development plans outlined
France and Spain have committed to moving forward the purchase of an additional four and three Airbus A400Ms, respectively, in moves that keep the production line alive in the face of lower orders.
The company had warned that the line was at risk in the medium term without additional orders beyond the backlog of about 37 aircraft.
Additionally, the company will work to improve the cost of operations and jointly develop new capabilities as part of effort to improve the desirability and operational effectiveness of the aircraft while sweating the asset with new roles.
All of this comes through
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2025 news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Poland orders Apache targeting systems and will establish local support facility
In 2024, Poland agreed to purchase 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache combat helicopters in a deal worth as much as US$12 billion. The deal included 97 AN/ASQ-170 modernised target acquisition and designation sight/AN/AAR-11 modernised pilot night vision sensors (M-TADS/PNVS).
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700
The framework agreement is for the future acquisition of the system under the French Navy’s SDAM programme. The agreement also paves the way for cooperation with other nations via government-to-government agreements.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Milkor and Hanwha partner to integrate the latter’s SAR payload into the Milkor 380
Hanwha Systems and Milkor announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paris Air Show to integrate the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system into the Milkor 380 drone.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI and Saab partner on AEW MQ-9B capability, demo to fly by 2026
The AEW capabilities are seen to slot into Saab’s wider AEW offering as a complementary extension to its portfolio, while augmenting the MQ-9B’s own range of uncrewed aircraft.