Paris Air Show 2025: A400M production moved forward as development plans outlined

17th June 2025 - 15:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Lucy Powell in London

Airbus had warned that the A400M production line needed more orders. (Photo: Airbus)

It is more than a decade since the Airbus A400M tactical lift aircraft entered service. More than 130 aircraft are in service around the world with nine countries, while another order has been made by Indonesia. The company is now looking to lower operational costs and increase the number of potential missions.

France and Spain have committed to moving forward the purchase of an additional four and three Airbus A400Ms, respectively, in moves that keep the production line alive in the face of lower orders.

The company had warned that the line was at risk in the medium term without additional orders beyond the backlog of about 37 aircraft.

Additionally, the company will work to improve the cost of operations and jointly develop new capabilities as part of effort to improve the desirability and operational effectiveness of the aircraft while sweating the asset with new roles.

All of this comes through

