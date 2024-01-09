To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Pakistan’s fighter dilemma: Pursuing Chinese FC-31 amid Turkish Kaan uncertainty

Pakistan’s fighter dilemma: Pursuing Chinese FC-31 amid Turkish Kaan uncertainty

9th January 2024 - 15:59 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Very little has been shared regarding the development status of the Shenyang FC-31. (Photo: X/Twitter)

With the Pakistan Air Force acknowledging its intention to procure Chinese J-31/FC-31 fifth-generation aircraft, questions have arisen about Pakistan’s stance on joining Turkey’s TF-X Kaan fighter programme, heightening speculation on the nation’s strategic alliances.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) could acquire FC-31 Chinese stealth fighter jets, according to the service's commander. 

Speaking at an induction ceremony for new equipment in early January – including the J-10C Firebird – PAF commander Marshal Zahir Ahmed Babar revealed that his country was interested in buying the Chinese jets, but did not disclose specifics regarding any acquisition plans.

The J-31 (also known as the ‘Falcon Eagle’ in Chinese) is a fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter domestically developed by China. Its export variant is designated as the FC-31.

As Pakistan contemplates its next move in the pursuit of advanced fighter capabilities, the complexities of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us