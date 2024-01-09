Pakistan’s fighter dilemma: Pursuing Chinese FC-31 amid Turkish Kaan uncertainty

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) could acquire FC-31 Chinese stealth fighter jets, according to the service's commander.

Speaking at an induction ceremony for new equipment in early January – including the J-10C Firebird – PAF commander Marshal Zahir Ahmed Babar revealed that his country was interested in buying the Chinese jets, but did not disclose specifics regarding any acquisition plans.

The J-31 (also known as the ‘Falcon Eagle’ in Chinese) is a fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter domestically developed by China. Its export variant is designated as the FC-31.

As Pakistan contemplates its next move in the pursuit of advanced fighter capabilities, the complexities of