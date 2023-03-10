Pakistan receives Chinese JF-17 Block III fighter jets, reports say

In early March, reports on social media emerged that the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) 16 Squadron 'Black Panthers' had received the first batch of JF-17 Block III lightweight multirole fighter aircraft.

A few days later, anonymous sources confirmed to the Eurasian Times that about a dozen jets were inducted into service during a low-key ceremony.

A Twitter account familiar with Pakistan’s military and defence equipment, Falcon Strike Syndicate, posted a photo of the tail of a JF-17 Block III with the serial number blurred out.

The earliest evidence of the first batch of the jets in serial production appeared in