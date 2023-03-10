Pakistan receives Chinese JF-17 Block III fighter jets, reports say
In early March, reports on social media emerged that the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) 16 Squadron 'Black Panthers' had received the first batch of JF-17 Block III lightweight multirole fighter aircraft.
A few days later, anonymous sources confirmed to the Eurasian Times that about a dozen jets were inducted into service during a low-key ceremony.
A Twitter account familiar with Pakistan’s military and defence equipment, Falcon Strike Syndicate, posted a photo of the tail of a JF-17 Block III with the serial number blurred out.
The earliest evidence of the first batch of the jets in serial production appeared in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Boeing kicks off MH-139A Grey Wolf production for US Air Force
Deliveries of the first batch of MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters will begin next year.
-
Singapore firms up option for eight more F-35Bs
With Singapore confirming eight more F-35B fighters, it will eventually have a fleet of 12, plus the possibility of more being added later.
-
MD Helicopters ramps up production as Nigerian order lands
MD Helicopters is expanding its production line to fulfil a Nigerian Army order for 12 Cayuse Warrior Plus scout/attack helicopters.
-
Indian Army receives its first swarm of UAVs
NewSpace Research and Technologies has completed delivery of a UAV swarm to India's army.