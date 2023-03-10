To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan receives Chinese JF-17 Block III fighter jets, reports say

10th March 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Pakistan describes the JF-17 Block III as a fourth-plus generation fighter. (Photo: Pakistan Air Force)

The Pakistan Air Force's 16 Squadron has reportedly received the first batch of JF-17 Block III light multirole fighter aircraft, with a total of 50 ordered.

In early March, reports on social media emerged that the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) 16 Squadron 'Black Panthers' had received the first batch of JF-17 Block III lightweight multirole fighter aircraft.

A few days later, anonymous sources confirmed to the Eurasian Times that about a dozen jets were inducted into service during a low-key ceremony.

A Twitter account familiar with Pakistan’s military and defence equipment, Falcon Strike Syndicate, posted a photo of the tail of a JF-17 Block III with the serial number blurred out.

The earliest evidence of the first batch of the jets in serial production appeared in

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

