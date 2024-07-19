To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Offsets could be the clincher in Thai fighter competition

19th July 2024 - 18:01 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Thai air force is ready to begin replacing ageing F-16A/B fighters, of which one from 102 Squadron is shown here. (Photo: Author)

The 'Thai Air Force White Paper 2024', released on 29 February, promised the procurement would take place from FY2025–34, to allow retirement of late-1980s-era F-16s of 102 Squadron based at Korat by 2028.

An immediate priority for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is a requirement for 12–14 new fighters to replace ageing F-16A/Bs, and two competitors are swinging their last punches as the final bell approaches.

The two jockeying contenders are Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70/72 and Saab’s Gripen E, and the air force has already applied for approximately US$530 million for a first batch of four fighters.

Significantly, the RTAF has just recommended that the Gripen E be selected, with a source close to the air force telling Shephard: “In the first step of the comparison, the RTAF gave the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us