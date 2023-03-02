ELTA Systems launches new airborne radio for network-centric operations
IAI's ELTA Systems business has announced the release of the ARC 840 Software Defined Radio – Network Centric Operations (SDR-NCO) system.
This airborne communications system provides voice, video and data traffic over a frequency range including VHF, UHF and L-bands. It is designed to be interoperable with existing military and commercial radios, allowing aircrews to communicate with each other and across a multi-domain task force.
SDR-NCO can also support network applications such as C2, navigation or video sharing, and is compliant with the SCA 4.1 standard set by the Joint Tactical Networking Center,
SDR-NCO offers secure communications, implementing COMSEC, TRANSEC frequency-hopping support and LPI (low probability of intercept) techniques, as well as multi-standard GNSS with a Rubidium clock for backup.
The system comprises two user-swappable RF modules, allowing customised frequency band combinations for a given mission.
More from Air Warfare
-
UK denies Saudi participation in 6th-generation fighter programme
The UK has categorically stated that the agreement signed between the two countries is unrelated to FCAS or the Global Combat Air Programme despite Saudi announcements.
-
Honeywell seals F-35 and Hawk jet support deals for Asia-Pacific region
Honeywell has signed agreements with BAE Systems Australia and Rosebank Engineering to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the RAAF's Hawk 127 fleet and F-35 wheels and brakes.
-
UPDATED: Australia cements interest in AARGM-ER missile with FMS request
The US has approved Australia's FMS request for supply of the upcoming AARGM-ER missile, but the weapon is appealing to other F-35 users as well.
-
India leans toward Rafale for carrier-based fighter requirement
A decision between the Dassault Rafale M and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is expected from the Indian Navy to meet a carrier-based fighter requirement.
-
Patria OPTIME ensures fleet performance in all conditions over the entire lifecycle (Sponsored)
Smarter sustainment and ultimate availabiliy: Patria OPTIME combines robust engineering and maintenance expertise with data analysis in a unique way for the sustainment of various kinds of fleets. It ensures that customer fleets are always ready for operations – with optimal costs.
-
Boeing to cease Super Hornet production in 2025 unless Indian deal goes ahead
Closing the Super Hornet and Growler production lines will allow Boeing to focus its resources on other ongoing and future defence programmes.