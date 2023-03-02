ELTA Systems launches new airborne radio for network-centric operations

IAI's ELTA Systems business has announced the release of the ARC 840 Software Defined Radio – Network Centric Operations (SDR-NCO) system.

This airborne communications system provides voice, video and data traffic over a frequency range including VHF, UHF and L-bands. It is designed to be interoperable with existing military and commercial radios, allowing aircrews to communicate with each other and across a multi-domain task force.

SDR-NCO can also support network applications such as C2, navigation or video sharing, and is compliant with the SCA 4.1 standard set by the Joint Tactical Networking Center,

SDR-NCO offers secure communications, implementing COMSEC, TRANSEC frequency-hopping support and LPI (low probability of intercept) techniques, as well as multi-standard GNSS with a Rubidium clock for backup.

The system comprises two user-swappable RF modules, allowing customised frequency band combinations for a given mission.