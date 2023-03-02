To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ELTA Systems launches new airborne radio for network-centric operations

2nd March 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The ARC 840 SDR-NCO system allows aircrews to communication with each other and other elements of a multi-domain task force. (Image: ELTA Systems)

IAI ELTA's new software-defined airborne radio is design to support network-centric multi-domain operations and can also be used for C2 and navigation applications.

IAI's ELTA Systems business has announced the release of the ARC 840 Software Defined Radio – Network Centric Operations (SDR-NCO) system.

This airborne communications system provides voice, video and data traffic over a frequency range including VHF, UHF and L-bands. It is designed to be interoperable with existing military and commercial radios, allowing aircrews to communicate with each other and across a multi-domain task force.

SDR-NCO can also support network applications such as C2, navigation or video sharing, and is compliant with the SCA 4.1 standard set by the Joint Tactical Networking Center,

SDR-NCO offers secure communications, implementing COMSEC, TRANSEC frequency-hopping support and LPI (low probability of intercept) techniques, as well as multi-standard GNSS with a Rubidium clock for backup.

The system comprises two user-swappable RF modules, allowing customised frequency band combinations for a given mission.

