USAF seeks more Link 16 installation work for HC-130Js

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation a $9.68 million contract modification for the installation of an interim Link 16 capability aboard HC-130J Combat King II long-range SAR aircraft.

The overall programme will see Link 16 line-of-sight data capability integrated on up to 22 HC-130Js using portions of the Airborne Mission Networking (AbMN) secure communications suite.

Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Moody AFB, Georgia; Patrick Space Force Base, Florida; and Moffett Field, California, and is expected to be completed by 15 October 2023.

In another recent contract modification, awarded in May 2022, Sierra Nevada received a $34 million order for LRIP of the MC-130J Commando II AbMN programme.

Work is expected to be completed by 19 January 2023.

The MC-130J Commando II is operated by USAF Special Operations Command.