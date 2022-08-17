To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF seeks more Link 16 installation work for HC-130Js

17th August 2022 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USAF HC-130J Combat King II aircraft on the flight line in ﻿February 2022. (Photo: USANG/Airman Serena Smith)

A Link 16 line-of-sight data capability is being integrated on up to 22 HC-130Js.

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation a $9.68 million contract modification for the installation of an interim Link 16 capability aboard HC-130J Combat King II long-range SAR aircraft.

The overall programme will see Link 16 line-of-sight data capability integrated on up to 22 HC-130Js using portions of the Airborne Mission Networking (AbMN) secure communications suite.

Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Moody AFB, Georgia; Patrick Space Force Base, Florida; and Moffett Field, California, and is expected to be completed by 15 October 2023.

In another recent contract modification, awarded in May 2022, Sierra Nevada received a $34 million order for LRIP of the MC-130J Commando II AbMN programme.

Work is expected to be completed by 19 January 2023.

The MC-130J Commando II is operated by USAF Special Operations Command.

