New material could be used for hypersonic missile radomes, MBDA
European missile-maker MBDA has patented a new material that could be used in radomes for hypersonic and supersonic missiles.
The advanced ceramic material is more resistant than existing materials and is in the final qualification stages, according to the company.
The company sees the new material, Nimas B1, offering Europe an indigenous hypersonic and supersonic capability.
Radomes are structural, weatherproof enclosures that protect the radars of missiles – in this case. Radomes must be strong enough to withstand heat, atmospheric conditions and other stresses while also being transparent to electromagnetic (EM) waves.
MBDA officials characterised the material as ‘first-class’ technology.
