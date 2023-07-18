To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New material could be used for hypersonic missile radomes, MBDA

18th July 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

MBDA's Nimas B1 radome material could be used on European hypersonic and supersonic missiles. (Photo: MBDA)

European missile-maker MBDA has developed a new ceramic material called Nimas B1, which is highly resistant and suitable for radomes used in hypersonic and supersonic missiles.

European missile-maker MBDA has patented a new material that could be used in radomes for hypersonic and supersonic missiles.

The advanced ceramic material is more resistant than existing materials and is in the final qualification stages, according to the company.

The company sees the new material, Nimas B1, offering Europe an indigenous hypersonic and supersonic capability.

Radomes are structural, weatherproof enclosures that protect the radars of missiles – in this case. Radomes must be strong enough to withstand heat, atmospheric conditions and other stresses while also being transparent to electromagnetic (EM) waves.

MBDA officials characterised the material as ‘first-class’ technology.

