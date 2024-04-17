NATO progresses effort to replace E-3A AWACS fleet
The NSPA will progress to development stage the AFSC project within the planned 2025 deadline as the agency moves beyond the concept stage pending the go-ahead from NATO itself.
Speaking at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference, taking place in London from 17–18 April, AFSC project manager Dr Cagatay Soyer said the programme remained at concept stage which evaluated candidate technical concepts with varying levels of technical capability.
Soyer highlighted several findings of the studies carried out in concept stage including the difficulty of high performance in contested and denied environments, and achieving multi-domain battle management command and control and situational awareness.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Singapore’s H225M and CH-47F helicopters attain full operational capability
Both helicopter types will provide a step change in Singapore’s helicopter lift capability.
-
Lockheed beats out Northrop on $17 billion US missile contract
The Next Generation Interceptor and accompanying radars will play a key role in protecting the US against long-range ballistic missile threats.
-
Just released: UAS Technology Report 2024 now available to read
How shipboard UAVs are unlocking new concepts of operation for naval commanders