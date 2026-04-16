What does the FY2027 US budget signal for the country’s future airpower plans?
The publication of the proposed FY2027 US defence budget revealed the largest topline ever requested, as the Pentagon outlined major boosts for current and next-generation high-profile aircraft and drone programmes.
Of the total US$1.5 trillion budget request – which represents a 44% increase from the previous year – $66.98 billion is focused specifically on aircraft procurement across the US Army, US Navy (USN) and US Air Force (USAF). Overall, the USN leads on budget request with $150 billion, while the USAF requested $102 billion and the army a much smaller $60.5 billion.
Large parts of each force’s funding request cover next-generation crewed and uncrewed
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