FY2027 budget request highlights shift in USAF’s future aerial refuelling priorities

The US Air Force’s (USAF) future priorities to shore up and modernise its aerial tanker fleet could see a shift in focus in light of recent defence budget requests for FY2027 published this month.

The USAF’s work to develop a sixth-generation tanker platform, named Next-Generation Aerial Refuelling System (NGAS), is currently already underway via a study to assess its feasibility. In the wake of FY2027 budget requests, however, the force has said it wants to move funds from the NGAS programme to a new effort named the Advanced Tanker Systems (ATS) programme – with no 2027 funding requested for NGAS but US$13 million