FY2027 budget request highlights shift in USAF’s future aerial refuelling priorities
The US Air Force’s (USAF) future priorities to shore up and modernise its aerial tanker fleet could see a shift in focus in light of recent defence budget requests for FY2027 published this month.
The USAF’s work to develop a sixth-generation tanker platform, named Next-Generation Aerial Refuelling System (NGAS), is currently already underway via a study to assess its feasibility. In the wake of FY2027 budget requests, however, the force has said it wants to move funds from the NGAS programme to a new effort named the Advanced Tanker Systems (ATS) programme – with no 2027 funding requested for NGAS but US$13 million
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
Can laser-guided rockets and light aircraft help tackle the CUAS cost-curve?
While the move to integrate lower-cost missiles onto more combat aircraft is long overdue, there is also an opportunity for cheaper turboprop platforms to perform CUAS roles.
-
Industry makes strides on CCA programme as USAF makes nearly $1 billion funding request
Anduril’s YFQ-44A has successfully undergone USAF experimental testing for Increment 1, while an engine has officially been selected for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A – a potential candidate for Increment 2 of the air force’s CCA programme.
-
Can UK interceptor efforts keep pace with the rising drone threat?
The recent acquisition announcement for Cambridge Aerospace’s Skyhammer solution is a key step in the UK’s efforts to bolster its counter-UAS capabilities, but more still needs to be done to tackle even smaller drone threats.
-
Denmark air focus: $2.64 billion UAV market blends US imports with Nordic cooperation
While Denmark appears to be more committed to UAVs than most of its Nordic neighbours, its procurement efforts are likely to be split between American-made systems for its larger requirements and Nordic partnerships for smaller platforms.