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Australia’s revised defence investment plan: what it means for air warfare

17th April 2026 - 15:22 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The NDS would see the RAAF’s F-35A’s strike capabilities enhanced with the integration of extended range missiles. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Australian government’s 2026 National Defence Strategy has unveiled a major spending uplift planned for the Royal Australian Air Force, focused on upgrading its air combat and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, as well as upping investment in uncrewed aerial systems.

The Australian government has announced its intention to boost defence spending by an additional A$53 billion (US$38 billion) over the next decade, as the country seeks to shore up and expand its defence capabilities amid growing threats.

The newly released 2026 National Defence Strategy (NDS) along with the 2026 Integrated Investment Program (IIP) builds on the 2024 NDS, supporting the investment of an additional A$14 billion over the next four years and A$53 billion over the next 10 years.

This investment, according to the government, takes the total additional investment to A$30billion over the next four years and A$117 billion to 2036 – boosting

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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