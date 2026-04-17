Australia’s revised defence investment plan: what it means for air warfare
The Australian government has announced its intention to boost defence spending by an additional A$53 billion (US$38 billion) over the next decade, as the country seeks to shore up and expand its defence capabilities amid growing threats.
The newly released 2026 National Defence Strategy (NDS) along with the 2026 Integrated Investment Program (IIP) builds on the 2024 NDS, supporting the investment of an additional A$14 billion over the next four years and A$53 billion over the next 10 years.
This investment, according to the government, takes the total additional investment to A$30billion over the next four years and A$117 billion to 2036 – boosting
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