Bundeswehr launches loitering munition spending spree with $2.16 billion unassigned

Rheinmetall announced this week that it had signed a contract with the Bundeswehr worth €300 million (US$344.28 million) to acquire the company’s FV-014 autonomous recce and strike drones. Delivery of the drones is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, with qualification starting in the second quarter of 2026.

The contract is part of a wider Bundeswehr procurement of various loitering munition systems, including the HX-2 from Helsing and the Virtus drone from Stark Defence.

This latest announcement comes after various reports highlighted that Rheinmetall was having issues with the programme. Reporting in January 2026, Hartpunkt noted that initial contract awards, planned for late