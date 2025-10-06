To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • MQ-28A Ghost Bat: Australia’s drone charts the future of loyal wingman UAVs

MQ-28A Ghost Bat: Australia’s drone charts the future of loyal wingman UAVs

6th October 2025 - 16:08 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Boeing Australia’s Ghost Bat concluded demonstrations four months ahead of schedule. (Photo: Boeing Australia)

Boeing Australia’s MQ-28A Ghost Bat stands as the oldest “loyal wingman” currently in development, with potential European opportunity on the horizon for the uncrewed aerial vehicle.

Boeing’s MQ-28A Ghost Bat stands as Australia’s first indigenously developed uncrewed aircraft and one of a few loyal wingman-type, fixed-wing drones currently being designed by industry, as countries look to bolster their armed forces and prepare for the next generation of warfare.

In development since around 2013 for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) with its first public unveiling in 2019, the drone has undergone a rigorous testing programme to date.

Developed under a A$1 billion (US$659 million) contract with Boeing, the MQ-28A sits as part of a larger A$4.3 billion (US$2.8 billion) investment by the government in drone capabilities

