MQ-28A Ghost Bat: Australia’s drone charts the future of loyal wingman UAVs

Boeing’s MQ-28A Ghost Bat stands as Australia’s first indigenously developed uncrewed aircraft and one of a few loyal wingman-type, fixed-wing drones currently being designed by industry, as countries look to bolster their armed forces and prepare for the next generation of warfare.

In development since around 2013 for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) with its first public unveiling in 2019, the drone has undergone a rigorous testing programme to date.

Developed under a A$1 billion (US$659 million) contract with Boeing, the MQ-28A sits as part of a larger A$4.3 billion (US$2.8 billion) investment by the government in drone capabilities