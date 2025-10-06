MQ-28A Ghost Bat: Australia’s drone charts the future of loyal wingman UAVs
Boeing’s MQ-28A Ghost Bat stands as Australia’s first indigenously developed uncrewed aircraft and one of a few loyal wingman-type, fixed-wing drones currently being designed by industry, as countries look to bolster their armed forces and prepare for the next generation of warfare.
In development since around 2013 for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) with its first public unveiling in 2019, the drone has undergone a rigorous testing programme to date.
Developed under a A$1 billion (US$659 million) contract with Boeing, the MQ-28A sits as part of a larger A$4.3 billion (US$2.8 billion) investment by the government in drone capabilities
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
MBDA signs Italian Navy Teseo Mk/E missile production contract, unveils HARPAX loitering munitions
The Mk/E missile will equip Italy’s FREMM EVO class frigates while MBDA’s Italian arm unveiled two of its new family of loitering munitions to respond to the needs of the Italian Army.
-
What could the realignment of China, Russia, India and Pakistan mean for defence aerospace markets?
As traditional Western alliances crumble and the wider strategic and economic background shifts, what does the realignment of relationships between these four countries mean for air power and the defence aerospace market?
-
L3Harris selected for South Korea’s airborne early warning programme
L3Harris’ offer of its “Phoenix” aircraft won over Saab’s GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft for the second phase of South Korea’s early warning requirement.