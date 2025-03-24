To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Avalon 2025: Australia reimagines Ghost Bat as a proving platform and targets future versions

Avalon 2025: Australia reimagines Ghost Bat as a proving platform and targets future versions

24th March 2025 - 10:39 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

RSS

The RAAF envisions following iterations of UAVs being descendants of MQ-28A Ghost Bat. (Photo: Boeing Defence Australia)

Now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, the Loyal Wingman notably kept close to promised deadlines such as first flight in February 2021, in spite of originally being promised for 2020.

Boeing Defence Australia unveiled what was then referred to as the Loyal Wingman large stealthy uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon near Melbourne six years ago. It occurred amid much fanfare and the trumpeting that it would be the first Australian designed military aircraft in more than six decades.

The original idea outlined for the UAV was as a multirole platform which could conceivably act as an escort or attack aircraft and while the US side of Boeing continues to look at it in this role, on the opposite side of the Pacific it is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us