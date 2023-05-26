To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • MQ-28 Ghost Bat ‘could fit the bill’ for UK's Loyal Wingman capability needs, says Boeing

MQ-28 Ghost Bat ‘could fit the bill’ for UK's Loyal Wingman capability needs, says Boeing

26th May 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in St Louis

RSS

The Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat has been publicly displayed in the US for the first time. (Photo: author)

The affordability of the MQ-28A Ghost Bat will play a crucial role in determining its suitability for the UK's defence needs. With studies under way to determine the affordability threshold, discussions also focus on the contribution this capability could make to the domestic industrial base.

Discussions are taking place to see whether the Boeing Defence Australia/Phantom Works MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAS could fit the UK’s loyal wingman capability, Boeing told Shephard at MidAmerica St Louis Airport on 25 May, where the aircraft was publicly showcased in the US for the first time.

The UK launched its post-Mosquito combat drone project last November, shortly after scrapping the original programme in June.

The initiative is part of a follow-on effort to the Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft (LANCA) programme and is carrying out an industry engagement effort to develop a low-cost UAS.

Keeping prices low for the UK’s

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

