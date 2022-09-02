US Army orders more EO fire control system components for Apache attack helos
Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control is providing the US Army with more targeting sight and night vision system components for the AH-64D/E Apache attack helicopter.
Under a $121.57 million deal from US Army Contracting Command, revealed by the DoD on 31 August, the company will supply Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS) components and hardware.
Lockheed Martin was the sole bidder.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 31 March 2023.
Lockheed Martin describes M-TADS/PNVS as ‘a long-range, precision engagement and pilotage solution for day, night and adverse weather missions’.
The fire control system includes an EO sensor for advanced situational awareness ‘with greater performance and survivability’.
