Boeing keeps Australian Chinooks flying, and excitedly awaits Apaches

With 14 CH-47F Chinooks, 14 P-8A Poseidons, 12 EA-18G Growlers, 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets and eight C-17A Globemaster IIIs operating in Australia, Boeing claims to have introduced more government-to-government-acquired aircraft platforms in the country than any other OEM.

Boeing Defence Australia is heavily involved in sustaining and maintaining such platforms too.

For example, it is responsible for maintaining the Australian Army’s fleet of 14 CH-47F Chinooks operated by C Squadron, 5th Aviation Regiment at RAAF Base Townsville.

Boeing Defence Australia holds a Chinook Integrated Support Services (CISS) contract, plus it maintains the ten-strong Singaporean CH-47F detachment based